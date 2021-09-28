Advertisement

Drought affecting DeWitt bean harvest

By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 7:52 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEWITT, Iowa (KWQC) - Fall is here, and so is the harvest season in our local farm field, and one farmer is making the best of a dry year.

“The drought it did a couple things,” says farmer Joe Dierickx. “It shortened up the yield which is the unfortunate part but the fortunate part, it makes harvest a little earlier because the crops dry out quicker.”

Dierickx says in a normal year they finish harvesting around Halloween. This year he figures it will be mid-October.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews work the scene of a fatal accident in Sloan on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021.
Iowa boy dies after being run over in homecoming accident
Davenport Police were on the scene of a multiple-vehicle accident on Saturday around 6:50 p.m....
Davenport man pulls woman out of car after multi-vehicle accident
As Pfizer/BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine received full FDA approval Monday, August 23, 2021, the...
FACT CHECK: Is Pfizer’s CEO fully vaccinated against COVID-19?
House Fire in Sterling
Crews respond to house fire in Sterling
HNN File
Sheriff: Whiteside County deputy shot, injured following vehicle chase

Latest News

Drought effecting DeWitt bean harvest
The goal of the 30x30 Initiative is to increase the number of women in law enforcement by 2030.
Illinois State Police, Iowa Dept. of Public Safety sign 30x30 Initiative to increase women in law enforcement
Illinois State Police, Iowa Dept. of Public Safety sign 30x30 Initiative to increase women in...
Illinois State Police, Iowa Dept. of Public Safety sign 30x30 Initiative to increase women in law enforcement
Clear skies and mild temps overnight. More sunshine and warmth ahead this week.
Your First Alert Forecast