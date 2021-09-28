Drought affecting DeWitt bean harvest

DEWITT, Iowa (KWQC) - Fall is here, and so is the harvest season in our local farm field, and one farmer is making the best of a dry year.

“The drought it did a couple things,” says farmer Joe Dierickx. “It shortened up the yield which is the unfortunate part but the fortunate part, it makes harvest a little earlier because the crops dry out quicker.”

Dierickx says in a normal year they finish harvesting around Halloween. This year he figures it will be mid-October.

