Early morning fire at Shanghai Chinese restaurant in Milan, Ill.

MILAN, Ill. (KWQC) - According to Coyne Center Fire officials, a fire broke out at the Shanghai Chinese restaurant in Milan, Ill. around 6 a.m. Tuesday.

The restaurant is on 10th Ave West and 4th St. West.

As of 6:46 a.m., crews were still on the scene and 10th Ave W was blocked off.

Blackhawk Fire Protection and Coal Valley Fire crews both responded. TV6 is told Coyne Center fire is on standby.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

