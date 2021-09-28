Advertisement

Early morning fire at Shanghai Chinese restaurant in Milan, Ill.

Fire breaks out at Shanghai Restaurant in Milan, Ill. Tuesday morning. (KWQC)
Fire breaks out at Shanghai Restaurant in Milan, Ill. Tuesday morning. (KWQC)(KWQC TV6 News)
By Jenna Jackson
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 6:56 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILAN, Ill. (KWQC) - According to Coyne Center Fire officials, a fire broke out at the Shanghai Chinese restaurant in Milan, Ill. around 6 a.m. Tuesday.

The restaurant is on 10th Ave West and 4th St. West.

As of 6:46 a.m., crews were still on the scene and 10th Ave W was blocked off.

Blackhawk Fire Protection and Coal Valley Fire crews both responded. TV6 is told Coyne Center fire is on standby.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HNN File
Sheriff: Whiteside County deputy shot, injured following vehicle chase
File Photo
Judge extends order halting Iowa schools mask mandate ban
As Pfizer/BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine received full FDA approval Monday, August 23, 2021, the...
FACT CHECK: Is Pfizer’s CEO fully vaccinated against COVID-19?
Source: Gray News Media
Man killed, woman injured in Sterling house fire
Emergency crews work the scene of a fatal accident in Sloan on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021.
Iowa boy dies after being run over in homecoming accident

Latest News

The Rudy’s Tacos on Elmore Avenue caught fire sometime around 12:55 Tuesday morning, according...
Overnight fire at Rudy’s Tacos on Elmore Avenue
Hotter Wednesday
Some rain by the weekend?
One killed after hit by train in Prairie du Chien Sunday
Hundreds sign petition calling for removal of Burling HS school resource officer
Hundreds sign petition calling for the removal of a Burlington HS school resource officer