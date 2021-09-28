Advertisement

Flower Mill Farm

By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Flower Mill Farm in Milan specializes in unique artistic floral designs for any occasion with an emphasis on locally grown, ultra-fresh, seasonal, flowers and foliage.

PSL welcomes Mary Heiar, Flower Mill Farm, to talk about the love of her life: flowers!

It is a full-service florist business that is able to producer flowers locally for about ten months out of the year. Weddings are a specialty but she is able to accommodate any floral needs! Heiar says that if clients come in early enough, she can specifically grow a type of flowers that a bride (or other customer) requests.

Flower Mill Farm / Milan, IL / (309) 738-7054

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Rudy’s Tacos on Elmore Avenue caught fire sometime around 12:55 Tuesday morning, according...
Overnight fire at Rudy’s Tacos on Elmore Avenue
HNN File
Sheriff: Whiteside County deputy shot, injured following vehicle chase
Fire breaks out at Shanghai Restaurant in Milan, Ill. Tuesday morning. (KWQC)
Early morning fire at Shanghai Chinese restaurant in Milan, Ill.
Hundreds sign petition calling for removal of Burling HS school resource officer
Hundreds sign petition calling for the removal of a Burlington HS school resource officer
File Photo
Judge extends order halting Iowa schools mask mandate ban

Latest News

Former Davenport alderwoman appointed as Scott County Auditor
Scott County auditor to hold community presentations on changes to Iowa election laws
La-Z-Boy Furniture designer planning options
Cozy up to fall with La-Z-Boy Furniture
Kewanee earns Airport of the Year award
Sea Salt Caramel Apples from Lagomarcino's
Lago’s gourmet caramel apples and other fall treats