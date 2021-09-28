DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Flower Mill Farm in Milan specializes in unique artistic floral designs for any occasion with an emphasis on locally grown, ultra-fresh, seasonal, flowers and foliage.

PSL welcomes Mary Heiar, Flower Mill Farm, to talk about the love of her life: flowers!

It is a full-service florist business that is able to producer flowers locally for about ten months out of the year. Weddings are a specialty but she is able to accommodate any floral needs! Heiar says that if clients come in early enough, she can specifically grow a type of flowers that a bride (or other customer) requests.

Flower Mill Farm / Milan, IL / (309) 738-7054

