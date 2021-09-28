Advertisement

Hundreds sign petition calling for the removal of a Burlington HS school resource officer

Over 550 people have signed the petition
By Michael Tilka
Published: Sep. 27, 2021
BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Over 550 people have signed a petition over the past four weeks calling for the resignation of Burlington High School Resource Officer Brian Carper. The petition accuses Carper of “multiple incidents involving Brian and the students were he has used excessive force,” according to the online petition.

During Monday’s school board meeting, parents spoke during public comment asking the board to take action.

“I feel like it’s more of a ‘when’ instead of an ‘if’ and I really feel that it’s unfortunate that you guys have a chance to do the right thing...instead you guys are sitting on your hands and not doing anything about the situation” parent Kristina Robinson said.

“At this point in time I’m very concerned that the school district as a whole has been dismissive when it comes to the concerns of the community and parents when it comes to the actions of the school resource officer,” petition organizer Candice Ives said.

The Burlington Community School District has not made a statement about the petition or about the accusations made against Officer Carper.

