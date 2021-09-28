Advertisement

Illinois State Fair records second highest attendance

The Illinois State Fair is August 12-22 in Springfield, Ill.
The Illinois State Fair is August 12-22 in Springfield, Ill.(Illinois State Fair)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) -Over 472,000 visitors walk through the gates at the 2021 Illinois State Fair making it the second highest attended fair since the state began keeping formal attendance numbers in 2014.

Attendance at this year’s fair was surpassed only by the record set in 2019. The first weekend of the 2021 fair also saw attendance numbers increase by over 15,000 people compared to 2019.   

Organizers say the results are significant, especially because of the lingering pandemic.

“We were happy to be able to hold the 2021 Illinois State Fair after it was canceled in 2020 and now seeing how many people came out to enjoy it with us is really special,” said Illinois State Fair Manager Kevin Gordon.  “I think being able to overcome the challenges brought on by the pandemic and safely bring back so many families to the fairgrounds is a great accomplishment,” he added

Grandstand ticket sales totaled 44,500 generating over $1.5 million in revenue. Overall revenue numbers are not final, but the 2021 Illinois State Fair is estimating an overall revenue slightly over $5 million.

The 2022 Illinois State Fair is set to run August 11-21.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Rudy’s Tacos on Elmore Avenue caught fire sometime around 12:55 Tuesday morning, according...
Overnight fire at Rudy’s Tacos on Elmore Avenue
HNN File
Sheriff: Whiteside County deputy shot, injured following vehicle chase
Fire breaks out at Shanghai Restaurant in Milan, Ill. Tuesday morning. (KWQC)
Early morning fire at Shanghai Chinese restaurant in Milan, Ill.
Hundreds sign petition calling for removal of Burling HS school resource officer
Hundreds sign petition calling for the removal of a Burlington HS school resource officer
File Photo
Judge extends order halting Iowa schools mask mandate ban

Latest News

Former Davenport alderwoman appointed as Scott County Auditor
Scott County auditor to hold community presentations on changes to Iowa election laws
Kewanee earns Airport of the Year award
Village of Cambridge, Ill. under a boil order due to power surge.
Village of Cambridge lifts boil order
St. Mary Monastery has gone solar.
St. Mary Monastery goes solar