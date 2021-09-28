Illinois State Fair records second highest attendance

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) -Over 472,000 visitors walk through the gates at the 2021 Illinois State Fair making it the second highest attended fair since the state began keeping formal attendance numbers in 2014.

Attendance at this year’s fair was surpassed only by the record set in 2019. The first weekend of the 2021 fair also saw attendance numbers increase by over 15,000 people compared to 2019.

Organizers say the results are significant, especially because of the lingering pandemic.

“We were happy to be able to hold the 2021 Illinois State Fair after it was canceled in 2020 and now seeing how many people came out to enjoy it with us is really special,” said Illinois State Fair Manager Kevin Gordon. “I think being able to overcome the challenges brought on by the pandemic and safely bring back so many families to the fairgrounds is a great accomplishment,” he added

Grandstand ticket sales totaled 44,500 generating over $1.5 million in revenue. Overall revenue numbers are not final, but the 2021 Illinois State Fair is estimating an overall revenue slightly over $5 million.

The 2022 Illinois State Fair is set to run August 11-21.

