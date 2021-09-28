Illinois State Police, Iowa Dept. of Public Safety sign 30x30 Initiative to increase women in law enforcement

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - A national initiative has a goal to increase the number of women in law enforcement.

The initiative is called 30x30 . It’s goal: have women make up 30 percent of careers in law enforcement by the year 2030. Currently, women make up 12 percent of sworn officers nationwide.

The 30x30 is part of a research project by NYU School of Law and the National Association of Women Law Enforcement Executives. Illinois State Police and the Iowa Dept. of Public Safety have both signed the pledge.

“It’s a coalition of police leaders, researchers, and professional organizations. We joined together and we really wanted to advance the representation of females, women in all ranks of policing. Not just to get them through the ranks, but we have to get them through the door to begin with. right?” Sgt. December Melville, Central Recruitment & Internship Coordinator for Illinois State Police said.

According to the research, female officers use less force, are named in fewer lawsuits, are perceived by communities as more compassionate, and see better outcomes for crime victims, especially in sexual assault cases.

Right now, Iowa’s workforce is at 6.4 percent and Illinois is at 9.8 percent.

“We don’t want just one demographic. We don’t want just the female demographic. We want all demographics. We really need to show that we represent every part of the community. Whether it’s from no man’s land central Illinois, to city of Chicago, to East St. Louis, and everything in between. We want people from all of those communities,” Sgt. Melville.

Over 100 agencies around the country have already signed the pledge and the list continues to grow.

20 years ago, the number of women holding positions in law enforcement was at 11.2 percent nationwide.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.