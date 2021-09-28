Advertisement

Iowa university faculty want to require masks in classrooms

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 7:54 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Faculty at Iowa public universities are demanding the right to require masks in their classrooms, regardless of state law or policies against them.

Biology professor Steve O’Kane Jr. has pushed a resolution among colleagues at the University of Northern Iowa saying faculty should be allowed to manage their classrooms.

O’Kane told The Cedar Rapids Gazette that he’s already imposed a mask mandates for his students and lowers their lab grades if they refuse to comply.

Northern Iowa, the University of Iowa and Iowa State University sent petitions last month to the state Board of Regents signed by hundreds of faculty asking for the ability to require masks and vaccines.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HNN File
Sheriff: Whiteside County deputy shot, injured following vehicle chase
File Photo
Judge extends order halting Iowa schools mask mandate ban
As Pfizer/BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine received full FDA approval Monday, August 23, 2021, the...
FACT CHECK: Is Pfizer’s CEO fully vaccinated against COVID-19?
Source: Gray News Media
Man killed, woman injured in Sterling house fire
Emergency crews work the scene of a fatal accident in Sloan on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021.
Iowa boy dies after being run over in homecoming accident

Latest News

Nearly 27% of recent COVID-19 cases were children. CDC data shows an average of 258 kids under...
More states put mandates in place as Pfizer prepares shot for younger kids
Genesis, UnityPoint health systems still seeing large hospitalizations due to Covid-19
Genesis, UnityPoint health systems still seeing large hospitalizations due to Covid-19
File Photo
Judge extends order halting Iowa schools mask mandate ban
Rock Island County Health Department will start Pfizer boosters Friday