Jim Houston wins Hometown Hero Award

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Lynn Center’s Jim Houston is the winner of the Hometown Hero Award presented by TV6 and ServPro. Out of the goodness of his heart, Houston will drive around to cemeteries to repair flag poles.

“My wife and I we put a new flag in when we moved here and it was a chore and then the cemetery over here I think it’s a Lutheran cemetery, that flag pole was all crooked and then my friend Mark and I we went and fixed up this flag pole and then it’s just kind of developed into traveling to different cemeteries and fixing up flags putting flags up, things like that” said Houston.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.