Advertisement

Jim Houston wins Hometown Hero Award

By Joey Donia
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 9:58 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Lynn Center’s Jim Houston is the winner of the Hometown Hero Award presented by TV6 and ServPro. Out of the goodness of his heart, Houston will drive around to cemeteries to repair flag poles.

“My wife and I we put a new flag in when we moved here and it was a chore and then the cemetery over here I think it’s a Lutheran cemetery, that flag pole was all crooked and then my friend Mark and I we went and fixed up this flag pole and then it’s just kind of developed into traveling to different cemeteries and fixing up flags putting flags up, things like that” said Houston.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews work the scene of a fatal accident in Sloan on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021.
Iowa boy dies after being run over in homecoming accident
Davenport Police were on the scene of a multiple-vehicle accident on Saturday around 6:50 p.m....
Davenport man pulls woman out of car after multi-vehicle accident
As Pfizer/BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine received full FDA approval Monday, August 23, 2021, the...
FACT CHECK: Is Pfizer’s CEO fully vaccinated against COVID-19?
House Fire in Sterling
Crews respond to house fire in Sterling
HNN File
Sheriff: Whiteside County deputy shot, injured following vehicle chase

Latest News

The Class of 1951 was the first graduating class at the then newly built Fulton High School.
Fulton High School Class of ‘51 meets for 70th reunion
Fulton High School Class of '51 meets for 70th reunion
Fulton High School Class of '51 meets for 70th reunion
Gov. J.B. Pritzker announces $327 million of funding for Community Assistance programs
Gov. J.B. Pritzker announces $327 million of funding for Community Assistance programs
YWCA breaks ground on new location in Rock Island
YWCA breaks ground on new location in Rock Island