Kewanee earns Airport of the Year award

S{RINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - A dozen airports have received Airport of the Year awards from the Illinois Department of Transportation, including the Kewanee Municipal Airport. The awards were presented this week during the Illinois Public Airports Association Fall Conference in Galena.

“Aviation is one of the key components that goes into making Illinois the transportation hub of North America,” said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. “Our aviation partners take great pride in the work they do supporting transportation, jobs and quality of life in their communities.”

The facilities were selected based on commitment to safety, maintenance, and customer satisfaction, well as coordination with IDOT. Due to the pandemic canceling last year’s conference, awards were based on the achievements of the last two years.

The 2021 recipients are:

• Decatur Airport: Primary Airport of the Year

• Waukegan National Airport: Reliever Airport of the Year

• Southern Illinois Airport: General Aviation Airport of the Year

• Kewanee Municipal Airport: General Aviation Airport of the Year

• Frasca Field: Privately-owned Airport of the Year

• University of Chicago Hospitals: Heliport of the Year

Illinois is home to almost 100 public-use airports and heliports, with nearly 3,000 aircraft registered with the Federal Aviation Administration.

To learn more about aviation in Illinois visit www.ilaviation.com.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.