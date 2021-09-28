Advertisement

Lago’s gourmet caramel apples and other fall treats

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Lagomarcino’s has been a Quad Cities tradition since 1908. And every fall, we all look forward to one of their classic delights: caramel apples.

Joining PSL is Katie Lagomarcino Otten to highlight autumn and Halloween favorites including various flavors of caramel apples (which are only made for six weeks each year), chocolate-covered Nutterbutters (ghosts), fall caramels, candy corn, gummies, and more.

Please note: the deli restaurants are presently closed, but each location is open for confection sales, orders, and pick ups “to-go”. Visit the website to see all the delectable treats available!

Lagomarcino’s / 1422 5th Avenue / Moline / (309) 764-1814 OR 2132 East 11th St. / Davenport / (563) 324-6137

