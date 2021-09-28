More hot weather of the end of September

Quad Cities, IA/IL -- East winds will keep temps slightly cooler today as highs are only expected to reach the mid 80s. The mid 80s are still 15º above normal for this time of September. Warm conditions will continue for the rest of the work week before a gradual cooling trend arrives this weekend. We will see the apex of the heat on Wednesday with highs near 90º before the low 80s return for Thursday and Friday. This weekend we are watching a system that could be cut off from the jetstream. This type of system is notoriously tough to forecast 5 days in advance, so right now we are going middle of the road with rain chances Saturday and Sunday with highs in the mid 70s. If it becomes rainier, we will have to lower temps, if it becomes sunnier, we will have to raise temps. Stay tuned.

TODAY: Sunny and warm. High: 85º Winds: E 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear. Low: 57º Winds: E 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny. High: 88º.

