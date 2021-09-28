Advertisement

More hot weather of the end of September

A few record highs possible Tuesday/Wednesday
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 3:27 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Quad Cities, IA/IL -- East winds will keep temps slightly cooler today as highs are only expected to reach the mid 80s.  The mid 80s are still 15º above normal for this time of September.  Warm conditions will continue for the rest of the work week before a gradual cooling trend arrives this weekend.  We will see the apex of the heat on Wednesday with highs near 90º before the low 80s return for Thursday and Friday.  This weekend we are watching a system that could be cut off from the jetstream.  This type of system is notoriously tough to forecast 5 days in advance, so right now we are going middle of the road with rain chances Saturday and Sunday with highs in the mid 70s.  If it becomes rainier, we will have to lower temps, if it becomes sunnier, we will have to raise temps.  Stay tuned.

TODAY: Sunny and warm.  High: 85º Winds: E 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear. Low: 57º Winds: E 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny.  High: 88º.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Live Updates

Most Read

HNN File
Sheriff: Whiteside County deputy shot, injured following vehicle chase
File Photo
Judge extends order halting Iowa schools mask mandate ban
As Pfizer/BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine received full FDA approval Monday, August 23, 2021, the...
FACT CHECK: Is Pfizer’s CEO fully vaccinated against COVID-19?
Source: Gray News Media
Man killed, woman injured in Sterling house fire
Emergency crews work the scene of a fatal accident in Sloan on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021.
Iowa boy dies after being run over in homecoming accident

Latest News

Clear skies and mild temps overnight. More sunshine and warmth ahead this week.
Unseasonably Warm This Week
Clear skies and mild temps overnight. More sunshine and warmth ahead this week.
Unseasonably Warm This Week
Clear skies and mild temps overnight. More sunshine and warmth ahead this week.
Your First Alert Forecast
hot week
Near record highs this afternoon