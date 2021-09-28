Advertisement

More Warmth & Sunshine For The End Of September

Above normal temperatures through the week
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Quad Cities, IA/IL -- Unseasonably warm weather continues for your Tuesday, as temperatures rise into the 70′s to lower 80′s north, to the middle 80′s for areas south of Highway 30. Sunshine will continue through the afternoon, followed by mostly clear and mild conditions overnight. We’re back in the 80′s again Wednesday, but there will be a few changes ahead by the end of the week. Clouds will be on the increase, with milder forecast highs in the 70′s, with our next best chance for rain Saturday and Sunday.

TODAY: Warm sunshine. High: 85°. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear and mild overnight Low: 57°. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and unseasonably warm. High: 88°. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

