North Scott Community Schools continues optional masking

ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa schools are still making plans on making masks optional or required for their districts. As the decision lies in the hands of the school districts, TV6 spoke with one superintendent about their process.

“It is a tough position to be in knowing that no matter what decision you make somebody’s not going to agree with that decision,” Joe Stutting said, the superintendent for the North Scott Community School District.

The district decided to make masks optional.

“We’ve taken the stance in our district that we’ve managed the district through this crisis. It’s come from the administration, myself and making those smooth decisions for the district, and so we didn’t do anything different than we did all last year,” he said.

These decisions come as the CDC releases new data on masking in schools with the studies showing more COVID-19 cases in areas without school masking policies. one report said they were 3.5 times more likely to have outbreaks than schools who did have masking in place.

Stutting said they’re confident in their decision based on local data.

“Well I think your own data is the most important, you know, we talked about having a plan for if you have a cluster breakout whether it’s in a classroom or building that those are the those are the things that we need to react to immediately which could be potentially a mass mandate for a building or a classroom depending on that. I think that’s what the people really want us to do is take a look at what’s happening right here in North Scott in the Quad Cities,” he said.

As debates revolving around requiring masks in schools continues, Stutting hopes conversations remain civil.

“Please practice civility and respect when having these kinds of conversations,” he said, “adults are always modeling to our students and so just remember that they’re watching us and learning from us.”

