Advertisement

One killed after hit by train in Prairie du Chien Sunday

(WDBJ7)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 5:32 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wisconsin (KCRG) - Police in Prairie du Chien say a person died after being hit by a train on Sunday night.

Officials said it happened near the 500 block of East Blackhawk Avenue at around 8:40 p.m.

Officers said they found the person dead at the scene.

They said their initial investigation indicated a southbound Burlington Northern Santa Fe train struck the pedestrian just north of the railroad crossing with East Blackhawk Avenue.

Officials said multiple railroad crossings were blocked in the city for about five hours.

The incident remains under investigation. No additional details have been released at this time.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HNN File
Sheriff: Whiteside County deputy shot, injured following vehicle chase
File Photo
Judge extends order halting Iowa schools mask mandate ban
As Pfizer/BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine received full FDA approval Monday, August 23, 2021, the...
FACT CHECK: Is Pfizer’s CEO fully vaccinated against COVID-19?
Source: Gray News Media
Man killed, woman injured in Sterling house fire
Emergency crews work the scene of a fatal accident in Sloan on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021.
Iowa boy dies after being run over in homecoming accident

Latest News

Hotter Wednesday
Some rain by the weekend?
Hundreds sign petition calling for removal of Burling HS school resource officer
Hundreds sign petition calling for the removal of a Burlington HS school resource officer
Droughts in the area are forcing some bean harvesters to move their harvest date up to...
Drought affecting DeWitt bean harvest
Drought effecting DeWitt bean harvest