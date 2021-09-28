Advertisement

Overnight fire at Rudy’s Tacos on Elmore Avenue

The cause of the natural gas-fed fire is under investigation.
The cause of the natural gas-fed fire is under investigation.
The Rudy’s Tacos on Elmore Avenue caught fire sometime around 12:55 Tuesday morning, according to Davenport fire crews on scene.(KWQC)
By Travis Ziegler
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 5:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Rudy’s Tacos on Elmore Avenue caught fire around 12:55 a.m. Tuesday, according to Davenport fire crews on scene.

District Fire Chief Neil Gainey said that the fire was being fed by a natural gas leak at the back of the building. The cause will be investigated later today, Gainey said.

“There’s some pretty significant damage to the backside of the Rudy’s restaurant. There’s a wood wall that’s almost completely gone, and there’s a hole in the roof. There’s also some significant damage to the kitchen area and the inside,” Gainey said.

Davenport Fire received assistance from Bettendorf Fire and Mid-American energy.

The fire has been contained, but the cause is unknown. TV6 will update the story on-air and online as we learn more.

