Advertisement

‘Person of interest’ in Fla. college student’s disappearance found dead

Detectives are still searching for 19-year-old Valencia College student Miya Marcano, who has...
Detectives are still searching for 19-year-old Valencia College student Miya Marcano, who has been missing since Friday.(Source: Orange County Sheriff's Office, WESH via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 11:24 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - Authorities have found the body of a maintenance worker who was considered a person of interest in the case of a Florida college student who has been missing since Friday.

Twenty-seven-year-old Armando Manuel Caballero was found dead from an apparent suicide in his Seminole County apartment on Monday.

Detectives are still searching for 19-year-old Valencia College student Miya Marcano.

Authorities say Marcano worked and lived at the same Orlando apartment complex where Caballero was employed. Investigators say Caballero had expressed an interest in Marcano, but she had repeatedly rebuffed him.

Authorities say the maintenance worker used a master key to get into Marcano’s apartment on the afternoon she disappeared.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews work the scene of a fatal accident in Sloan on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021.
Iowa boy dies after being run over in homecoming accident
Davenport Police were on the scene of a multiple-vehicle accident on Saturday around 6:50 p.m....
Davenport man pulls woman out of car after multi-vehicle accident
As Pfizer/BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine received full FDA approval Monday, August 23, 2021, the...
FACT CHECK: Is Pfizer’s CEO fully vaccinated against COVID-19?
HNN File
Sheriff: Whiteside County deputy shot, injured following vehicle chase
House Fire in Sterling
Crews respond to house fire in Sterling

Latest News

Hundreds sign petition calling for removal of Burling HS school resource officer
Hundreds sign petition calling for the removal of a Burlington HS school resource officer
FBI: Homicides up nearly 30% in 2020.
FBI: 2020 homicides up nearly 30%, largest 1-year jump ever
FBI: Homicides up nearly 30% in 2020.
FBI: 2020 homicides up nearly 30%, largest 1-year jump ever
President Joe Biden answers a question from a reporter following a virtual meeting from the...
GOP blocks bill to keep government going; new try ahead