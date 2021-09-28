Police identify man killed, woman injured in Sterling house fire

STERLING, Ill. (KWQC) - Sterling police on Tuesday identified a man killed in a house fire early Monday.

Timothy A. Aurand, 71, died at Loyola Hospital in Chicago, police said in a media release.

Police, along with multiple fire departments, the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Department, Rock Falls Police Department, and the Illinois State Police, responded at 3:05 a.m. to the house fire in the 1400 block of Johnson Avenue.

One of the homeowners, Terry L. Aurand, 58, was able to get out of the home on her own, according to the release. She was taken to CGH Medical Center and later transferred to OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center in Rockford, Illinois, where she remained Tuesday.

Timothy Aurand was removed from the home by firefighters, according to the release.

The fire remains under investigation by the Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal, Sterling Fire Department, and Sterling Police Department.

The Sterling Fire and Police Departments were assisted with the fire by the Rock Falls Fire and Police Departments, Dixon City and Rural Fire Departments, Milledgeville Fire Department, Polo Fire Department, Prophetstown Fire Department, Whiteside County Sheriff’s Department, Illinois State Police, and the Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal.

