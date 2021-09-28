Scott County auditor to hold community presentations on changes to Iowa election laws

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Scott County Auditor Kerri Tompkins will hold three community presentations for election questions and answers during October.

Tompkins and Elections Supervisor James Martin will be available to review recent changes in Iowa election law and answer questions from the public about how these laws will impact elections in Scott County.

The presentations will happen:

5 to 6 p.m. Oct. 6 in the board room of the Scott County Administrative Center, 600 W. 4th St., Davenport.

5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 11 at the Buffalo Community Center, 426 Clark St.

5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 13 at the Eldridge Community Center, 400 S. 16th Ave.

