Unseasonably Warm This Week

Quad Cities, IA/IL -- What happened to autumn? Looks like our summer-like temperatures will be hanging on for a bit longer this week. Expect clear and mild conditions overnight with lows in the 50′s to near 60 degrees. Warm sunshine returns Tuesday and Wednesday with readings in the mid to upper 80′s (near record territory). Long range models indicate that we may see an increase in cloud cover with some rain possibly approaching from the west Friday, otherwise look for temperatures turning a bit cooler by the end of the week. The better chance for rain returns Sunday.

TONIGHT: Clear and mild overnight. Low: 57°. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and very warm. High: 87°. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and unseasonably warm. High: 88°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

