Autumn fun is in full bloom at Quad City Botanical Center

ROCK ISLAND, Ill.- (KWQC) -Pumpkin painting, Dog’s Day Out at the Gardens, Pumpkin Plop, and a Not So Scary Halloween Walk are just some of the upcoming, fun events on the calendar at the the Quad City Botanical Center.

Ryan Wille, Executive Director, is the guest to highlight many of the upcoming events (especially for children). Watch the interview to learn more and explore details or sign up at the embedded links on this page.

Quad City Botanical Center / 2525 4th Avenue / Rock Island, IL / P 309.794.0991 / FACEBOOK

Learn about pumpkins, how they grow, and what's inside. Plop the guts down to dig for seeds and prepare to get messy! 🎃 Posted by Quad City Botanical Center on Wednesday, September 29, 2021

