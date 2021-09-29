Advertisement

‘Bailey the therapy dog’ brings joy to hospitals, now has her own cancer battle

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Paula Sands Live is so happy to welcome “Bailey the Therapy Dog” back to the show.

Bailey and her owner, Sharon Cramer, provide an update on the 7-year-old pet which includes a mast cell cancer diagnosis which required the amputation of her tail 3 weeks ago. The cancer started in an eye in 2019. Not knowing how long Bailey may have, Cramer says she and her loving pet are just going to enjoy “one day at a time”.

Bailey has long served in the Caring Canines program at area hospitals that uses specially-trained and qualified dogs to provide an opportunity for patients to benefit from interaction. Studies have demonstrated that exposure to therapy dogs can relieve stress, lower blood pressure and relieve depression.

Cramer emotionally shares that she had prayed that God would bring a dog into her life that would be perfect to do therapy work. She believes Bailey arrived as a gift from Jesus. The gentle dog happily greets folks at church, in schools, hospitals, and in other settings where a friendly, non-judgemental presence is welcome. In 2017, Bailey was named Radish Magazine’s Pet of the Year.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Rudy’s Tacos on Elmore Avenue caught fire sometime around 12:55 Tuesday morning, according...
Overnight fire at Rudy’s Tacos on Elmore Avenue
The Buffalo Police Department has identified a man killed in a house fire Friday as 63-year-old...
Police identify man killed in Buffalo house fire Friday
Andrew Patrick DeNoyer, 24, of Davenport, was booked into the Scott County Jail Tuesday night...
Former Eldridge officer charged with sexually abusing girl
Fire breaks out at Shanghai Restaurant in Milan, Ill. Tuesday morning. (KWQC)
Early morning fire at Shanghai Chinese restaurant in Milan, Ill.
Hundreds sign petition calling for removal of Burling HS school resource officer
Hundreds sign petition calling for the removal of a Burlington HS school resource officer

Latest News

'Most Adorable Small Town Restaurant in Iowa' is located in LeClaire, Iowa. Learn more about...
‘Most Adorable Small Town Restaurant in Iowa’ is located in LeClaire
Davenport Compost Center celebrating 26 year anniversary, holding Open House
'Building Bridges'
United Way's AALS 'Building Bridges' Ep.2 web ready
Andrew Patrick DeNoyer, 24, of Davenport, was booked into the Scott County Jail Tuesday night...
Former Eldridge officer charged with sexually abusing girl