‘Bailey the therapy dog’ brings joy to hospitals, now has her own cancer battle

Paula Sands Live is so happy to welcome "Bailey the Therapy Dog" back to the show.

Bailey and her owner, Sharon Cramer, provide an update on the 7-year-old pet which includes a mast cell cancer diagnosis which required the amputation of her tail 3 weeks ago. The cancer started in an eye in 2019. Not knowing how long Bailey may have, Cramer says she and her loving pet are just going to enjoy “one day at a time”.

Bailey has long served in the Caring Canines program at area hospitals that uses specially-trained and qualified dogs to provide an opportunity for patients to benefit from interaction. Studies have demonstrated that exposure to therapy dogs can relieve stress, lower blood pressure and relieve depression.

Cramer emotionally shares that she had prayed that God would bring a dog into her life that would be perfect to do therapy work. She believes Bailey arrived as a gift from Jesus. The gentle dog happily greets folks at church, in schools, hospitals, and in other settings where a friendly, non-judgemental presence is welcome. In 2017, Bailey was named Radish Magazine’s Pet of the Year.

