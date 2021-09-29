Boil order issued for Carbon Cliff

CARBON CLIFF, Illinois (KWQC) - The Village of Carbon Cliff has issued a boil order for residents due to a water main break.

According to officials, the break occurred on 2nd Avenue, also Route 84. Carbon Cliff is expected to have water restored again by Wednesday evening, however, a boil order will be in effect until further notice. All residents in the area should be boiled for at least 5 minutes before use.

Once water passes EPA regulations the boil order will be lifted, which is expected to be on Friday afternoon.

