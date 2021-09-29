Advertisement

Boil order issued for Carbon Cliff

The order is expected to be lifted around Friday afternoon.
The order is expected to be lifted around Friday afternoon.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CARBON CLIFF, Illinois (KWQC) - The Village of Carbon Cliff has issued a boil order for residents due to a water main break.

According to officials, the break occurred on 2nd Avenue, also Route 84. Carbon Cliff is expected to have water restored again by Wednesday evening, however, a boil order will be in effect until further notice. All residents in the area should be boiled for at least 5 minutes before use.

Once water passes EPA regulations the boil order will be lifted, which is expected to be on Friday afternoon.

