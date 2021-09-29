Clouds on the Increase This Evening

Quad Cities, IA/IL - A few changes expected over the next 24 hours as an area of low pressure approaches from the west. Sunshine will give way to clouds through this evening and continue through the end of the week. Look for rain chances developing by Friday afternoon, with off and on showers possible through the weekend. That precipitation will also be accompanied by much cooler air as highs reach the middle 70′s. Temperatures may get even cooler heading into next week.

TONIGHT: Increasing cloudiness and not as cool. Low: 63°. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and continued warm. High: 85°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny with a chance for a few showers by afternoon. High: 80°.

