Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities holding 5K fundraiser Oct. 9

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities is holding a 5K fundraiser Oct. 9 at Bass Street Landing in Moline.

The event will raise money for the P3 Campus safety app that is used in the Illinois and Iowa Quad City area to help kids feel safer at school.

Jon Leach, Detective with the Moline Police Department, is the guest on PSL to outline the event and its fundraising goals.

The 5K will start at 5 p.m. and registration is $25 through Oct. 1. After that, the cost is $30.

There also will be a one-mile run at 6 p.m. and a quarter-mile fun run at 6:15 p.m. The cost of those is $15 and $10, respectively, through race day.

The race fee includes a dry-fit technical t-shirt, food, drinks and after-party music. Packet pick-up will be from 1 to 8 p.m. Oct. 8 and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 9 at Stoney Creek Inn, 101 18th Street.

Visit getmeregistered.com to register online under “QC Crimestoppers 5K.”

