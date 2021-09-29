Advertisement

Davenport Schools mask mandate public comment shows ranging opinions

(KWQC)
By Spencer Maki
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Community School District board has published public comments from a special meeting on Sept. 16 discussing a mask mandate.

The public was able to submit comment to the board through a Google Form online survey, instead of in person.

The hundreds of submissions resulted in 175 pages of wide-ranging responses from parents, staff, students, and community members including one that said:

“I am in favor of requiring masks inside district buildings. It is easy to do and protects those that are unable to get vaccinated. "

And another that said:

“I do not believe masks should be mandated. People should have their choice on wearing masks. "

Despite the differing opinions, after nearly 45 minutes of discussion, the school board ultimately passed a motion 5-2 requiring masks within the district.

Previously, state law signed by Gov. Kim Reynolds prevented schools from creating and enforcing masks mandates, but a federal judge issued a temporary restraining order after a group of parents filed a lawsuit.

The 175 pages of responses were published in the school board’s minutes as part of public record. TV6 received a few news tips from parents concerned their survey answers were published online, so we reached out to Davenport Schools for clarification.

In a statement, a spokesperson said a message accompanied the online survey form saying:

“DCSD Administration and Board of Directors offers you an opportunity to provide comments regarding possible mask requirements in Davenport Schools.  Please provide comments before 3:00 pm on September 16, 2021.  All comments will be shared with the board and attached to the minutes of the Special Call Meeting to be held at 5:00 PM on September 16, 2021, where this topic will be discussed and action taken.

Open Forum is not offered at Special Call meetings; thus, this survey is your opportunity for input.  Thank you for your comments.”

The Centers for Disease Control & Prevention continues to urge COVID-19 vaccination, but also recommends universal indoor masking by all students, staff, and visitors to K-12 schools regardless of vaccination status.

On Monday, a federal judge extended a restraining order prohibiting Iowa from banning mask mandates for another 14 days. The judge ultimately decided that enforcement of the law continues to pose a threat to the health of children.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Rudy’s Tacos on Elmore Avenue caught fire sometime around 12:55 Tuesday morning, according...
Overnight fire at Rudy’s Tacos on Elmore Avenue
The Buffalo Police Department has identified a man killed in a house fire Friday as 63-year-old...
Police identify man killed in Buffalo house fire Friday
Andrew Patrick DeNoyer, 24, of Davenport, was booked into the Scott County Jail Tuesday night...
Former Eldridge officer charged with sexually abusing 14-year-old girl
Fire breaks out at Shanghai Restaurant in Milan, Ill. Tuesday morning. (KWQC)
Early morning fire at Shanghai Chinese restaurant in Milan, Ill.
Hundreds sign petition calling for removal of Burling HS school resource officer
Hundreds sign petition calling for the removal of a Burlington HS school resource officer

Latest News

A Whiteside County Sheriff’s deputy was shot in the foot Monday when a bullet was inadvertently...
Sheriff: Whiteside Co. deputy ‘inadvertently’ shot in foot by state trooper during search for suspects
A former Eldridge police officer is behind bars after the Iowa Division of Criminal...
Former Eldridge officer charged with sexually abusing girl
'Building Bridges'
‘Building Bridges’ connects Black changemakers with tools to succeed
Pride of the Wapsi
Pride of the Wapsi fall pumpkin, corn maze season begins Oct. 2