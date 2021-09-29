Davenport Schools mask mandate public comment shows ranging opinions

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Community School District board has published public comments from a special meeting on Sept. 16 discussing a mask mandate.

The public was able to submit comment to the board through a Google Form online survey, instead of in person.

The hundreds of submissions resulted in 175 pages of wide-ranging responses from parents, staff, students, and community members including one that said:

“I am in favor of requiring masks inside district buildings. It is easy to do and protects those that are unable to get vaccinated. "

And another that said:

“I do not believe masks should be mandated. People should have their choice on wearing masks. "

Despite the differing opinions, after nearly 45 minutes of discussion, the school board ultimately passed a motion 5-2 requiring masks within the district.

Previously, state law signed by Gov. Kim Reynolds prevented schools from creating and enforcing masks mandates, but a federal judge issued a temporary restraining order after a group of parents filed a lawsuit.

The 175 pages of responses were published in the school board’s minutes as part of public record. TV6 received a few news tips from parents concerned their survey answers were published online, so we reached out to Davenport Schools for clarification.

In a statement, a spokesperson said a message accompanied the online survey form saying:

“DCSD Administration and Board of Directors offers you an opportunity to provide comments regarding possible mask requirements in Davenport Schools. Please provide comments before 3:00 pm on September 16, 2021. All comments will be shared with the board and attached to the minutes of the Special Call Meeting to be held at 5:00 PM on September 16, 2021, where this topic will be discussed and action taken.

Open Forum is not offered at Special Call meetings; thus, this survey is your opportunity for input. Thank you for your comments.”

The Centers for Disease Control & Prevention continues to urge COVID-19 vaccination, but also recommends universal indoor masking by all students, staff, and visitors to K-12 schools regardless of vaccination status.

On Monday, a federal judge extended a restraining order prohibiting Iowa from banning mask mandates for another 14 days. The judge ultimately decided that enforcement of the law continues to pose a threat to the health of children.

