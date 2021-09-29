Advertisement

Des Moines police union boss harassed female cops, city says

The side of a Des Moines Police Department vehicle.
The side of a Des Moines Police Department vehicle.
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - The City of Des Moines is confirming the longtime president of the Des Moines police officers’ union sent explicit photos to four female colleagues but retired before he could face disciplinary action.

In a lawsuit filed Tuesday, four Des Moines Police Department employees alleged that they were sent unsolicited photos by Des Moines Police Bargaining Unit Association President Stew Barnes in 2019 and 2020, including many of himself naked.

A statement from the city says that Barnes admitted he sent inappropriate photos and retired from employment last year.

The city says that it “immediately and thoroughly investigated the allegations” but claimed that it could not take any steps to deny Barnes his retirement benefits.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

