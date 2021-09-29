“Eerie Quad Cities” is a timely book release just before the spooky season

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Every town has its own ghost stories that allege local houses, parks, cemeteries, or other dwellings are haunted or have had weird happenings.

The Quad Cities area has plenty of rumored-to-be scary places or odd, unexplainable stories.

Joining PSL are two authors that love to delve into the topic, Michael McCarty and John Brassard, Jr. Their latest book that chronicles haunted locations and other strange tales is titled, “Eerie Quad Cities”. They like to describe the tome as being a combination of local history and the mystery of the unknown. The authors have previously written a book titled, “Ghosts of the Quad Cities”.

Watch the interview as they scratch the surface of some of the strange, infamous stories associated with our hometown.

