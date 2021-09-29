Eldridge officer charged with sexually abusing girl

ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) - An Eldridge police officer is behind bars after the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation says he sexually abused a 14-year-old girl in May.

Andrew Patrick DeNoyer, 24, of Davenport, was booked into the Scott County Jail Tuesday night on one count of third-degree sexual abuse, a Class C felony.

He is expected to appear in Scott County Court via video arraignment Wednesday morning.

According to an arrest affidavit, DeNoyer sexually abused the girl on May 1 and later admitted to it.

According to the affidavit, DeNoyer was employed and on duty as an Eldridge police officer at the time of the incident.

As of Wednesday morning, DeNoyer is listed as an officer on the city’s online police roster.

TV6 has reached out to Eldridge Police Chief Joe Sisler for comment but has not yet heard back.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.