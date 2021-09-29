Ghost Tours in ‘Haunted” Rock Island
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Dead folks do tell tales. That’s definitely the perspective of QC Haunts & History Tours!
Minda Powers-Douglas, tour guide, joins PSL to describe what she offers to folks interested in Rock Island’s history by taking a walking tour through downtown Rock Island featuring vicious vice lord, John Looney, and a century of ghosts and other spirits.
Website: QCHaunts.com / (309) 781-7083 / FACEBOOK / qchaunts@gmail.com
Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.