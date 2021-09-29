Advertisement

Girl Scout camp hosts Family Halloweekend Oct. 23

Girls Scouts host Family Halloweekend at Camp Liberty in New Liberty, Iowa
Girls Scouts host Family Halloweekend at Camp Liberty in New Liberty, Iowa
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
NEW LIBERTY, Iowa (KWQC) - Girl Scouts of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois are hosting its annual Family Halloweekend Oct. 23 at Camp Liberty in New Liberty.

Families can dress in costumes and enjoy a hayrack ride, hike spooky haunted trails, or go tent-n-treating. Participants can also purchase tickets to scale the climbing wall, ride the zip line or try some archery.

The annual event is for all families in the Quad Cities, not just members of Girl Scouts. Los Primos food truck will also be at the event.

Family Halloweekend will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 23 at Camp Liberty, 4415 295th St., New Liberty.

Event participation costs $5 per person, with additional tickets available for purchase for specialty activities. Walk-ins are welcome or tickets can be reserved in advance at www.GirlScoutsToday.org.

