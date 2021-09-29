Advertisement

A holistic approach for co-dependents for healing and recovery

By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -As a way to recognize that September is National Recovery Month, PSL wants to recognize all forms of addiction and dependency---including co-dependents.

Mary Joye, licensed mental health therapists and author of Co-dependent Discovery & Recovery 2.0: A Holistic Approach to Healing and Freeing Yourself, is the PSL guest over Zoom to talk about the important issue.

Joye tells her own co-dependency history and promotes some helpful insights that are in the book. She invites those that need help to overcome the toxic thinking and behaviors of codependency with this unique book’s meditations, affirmations, and inner child healing exercises for personalized healing. Each meditation has a YouTube recording for you to listen along with.

LINK to Amazon page to learn more about the book or purchase it.

