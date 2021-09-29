Advertisement

Increasing clouds and mild today

Above normal temperatures through the week
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 3:25 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Quad Cities, IA/IL -- We are now in the middle of the week, and we are still pushing highs into the mid 80s!  Today will be slightly different though as clouds will start to roll into the area this afternoon. This will lead to more clouds than sun later today and Thursday.  East winds will continue to keep us dry in the QCA through Thursday afternoon as well.  As we move into the end of the week, we will gradually cool things back to normal and rain chances will start to arrive.  While the weekend won’t be a washout, there’s a good chance we will see off and on type light rain.  As for rainfall, amounts will likely be a quarter inch or less, not enough to help the drought.  Temps will be in the mid 70s both Saturday and Sunday and only the 60s and 70s early next week.

TODAY: Increasing clouds.  High: 86º Winds: E 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy. Low: 63º Winds: E 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy.  High: 83º.

