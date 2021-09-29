Moline seeks public input for future of I-74 corridor

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - A water spout, a skatepark, and a zip line are all possibilities as the I-74 corridor is reimagined. Renew Moline and the city of Moline are still seeking out public input regarding the future of the area from everyone in the Quad Cities, not just Moline residents.

With the new bridge in place, there’s land that can be repurposed, giving the city a new vision.

“We have this bridge that is now coming into our downtown. It’s in a different location. We have different land opportunities that are going to happen and a good portion of our riverfront as well and so I think the opportunity to really think about those things alone with the community is really a great opportunity and not something we get to do very often so we’re super excited about it and we hope the community is too,” said Alexandra Elias, the President, and CEO of Renewal Moline.

For areas like the Spiegel Building, the survey said possibilities included an art gallery, a co-working space, a rooftop restaurant, or a public market to name a few.

For some residents, the idea of something new being created in the downtown area is exciting.

“It’s actually pretty affordable living down here and it’s a nice area especially for having a dog. She loves to exercise,” said Jasmine Bell, a Moline resident.

Bell, a Black Hawk student and Quad Cities native, moved to downtown Moline a couple of months ago. She said she’d like to see something with a rooftop experience where the Spiegel Building stands.

“I definitely think a rooftop bar would be super nice, especially like a chill environment. I know they have one of those in Davenport, the Sky Bar, and I feel like that would bring a lot of attention down to Moline for sure,” she said, “Anything for younger adults. There’s a lot of young adults that live around here [because] of Western and Augustana, so I think anything that would attract them would be the best.”

With all the ideas, the city is hoping to bring more traffic to the area.

“We hope that by creating public spaces along the riverfront that we will add just one more reason for people to walk across River Drive and come visit our beautiful waterfront,” Elias said.

Collecting the information from the survey and generalizing what the community wants in a report or presentation to present to the city council is part of the first steps. Elias said they’ve had roughly 300 responses from the survey so far and they’re hoping for more.

The Urban Land Institute recommended Moline create more residential opportunities to create a synergy between the riverfront area, 5th avenue, and more.

“It’s a great opportunity to identify some synergies we could create with the bridge going to Bettendorf. Bettendorf has done a great job in seeking and getting a lot of downtown residential built and we think that’s a great opportunity. It’s going to be a short bike ride to come right across the bridge and experience downtown Moline,” Elias said.

The deadline to finish the survey is October 8th. You can learn more about the project here.

There’s a virtual meeting about the project on October 6th from Noon - 1 p.m.

