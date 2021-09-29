Advertisement

More Warmth & Some Sunshine Through The End Of September

Above normal temperatures through the week
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Quad Cities, IA/IL -- After experiencing another warm, sunny day, we’re transitioning to mostly clear and mild conditions this evening and overnight. It will be comfortable again with lows in the 50′s to near 60 degrees. Winds shifting out of the southeast will bring temperatures back into the 80′s to possibly as high as 90 degrees on Wednesday, but there will be a few changes ahead by the end of the week. Clouds will be on the increase, as low pressure approaches from the west. Expect milder forecast highs in the 70′s as part of a cooling trend heading into the weekend. Our next best chance for rain will occur Saturday and Sunday, as showers move through the region.

TONIGHT: Clear and mild overnight Low: 57°. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and unseasonably warm. High: 88°. Wind: SE 5-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny and pleasant. High: 82°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

