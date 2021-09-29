Advertisement

‘Most Adorable Small Town Restaurant in Iowa’ is located in LeClaire

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LECLAIRE, Iowa (KWQC) --A quaint LeClaire cafe inside a 19th-century mansion perched on a bluff overlooking the Mississippi earned a distinguished title from a website devoted to all aspects of food.

Mandy Harvey, owner of The Crane and Pelican Cafe,, joins PSL during “Shop Local” week to acquaint viewers with everything her establishment has to offer including “classy comfort food” prepared with local ingredients, live music, and historic charm. She also reflects on earning the honor of being labeled the “‘Most Adorable Small Town Restaurant in Iowa’ as part of a list for all 50 states put out by LoveFood.

Harvey has owned the house since 2009 and transformed what was formerly the Dawley House into a restaurant. All restorations were completed in a way that honored the building’s original glory.

Some menu favorites are the Toasted Pecan Salmon (salmon topped with toasted pecans and served with mushroom risotto) and the Shrimp & Angel Pasta (shrimp and mushrooms in cognac cream with angel hair pasta). During the segment, Mandy preps the salmon dish while she and Paula enjoy some sips of Cabernet Sauvignon.

The Crane and Pelican Cafe / 127 2nd Street South / LeClaire, IA / 563-289-8774 / FACEBOOK

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Rudy’s Tacos on Elmore Avenue caught fire sometime around 12:55 Tuesday morning, according...
Overnight fire at Rudy’s Tacos on Elmore Avenue
The Buffalo Police Department has identified a man killed in a house fire Friday as 63-year-old...
Police identify man killed in Buffalo house fire Friday
Fire breaks out at Shanghai Restaurant in Milan, Ill. Tuesday morning. (KWQC)
Early morning fire at Shanghai Chinese restaurant in Milan, Ill.
Hundreds sign petition calling for removal of Burling HS school resource officer
Hundreds sign petition calling for the removal of a Burlington HS school resource officer
Sterling police on Tuesday identified a man killed in a house fire early Monday.
Police identify man killed, woman injured in Sterling house fire

Latest News

Davenport Compost Center celebrating 26 year anniversary, holding Open House
Andrew Patrick DeNoyer, 24, of Davenport, was booked into the Scott County Jail Tuesday night...
Former Eldridge officer charged with sexually abusing girl
A Davenport man was arrested Tuesday on a third-degree sexual abuse charge.
Davenport man facing sex abuse charge
Deere contract expires
A 6-year contract agreement between John Deere and employees expires Friday