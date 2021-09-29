‘Most Adorable Small Town Restaurant in Iowa’ is located in LeClaire

LECLAIRE, Iowa (KWQC) --A quaint LeClaire cafe inside a 19th-century mansion perched on a bluff overlooking the Mississippi earned a distinguished title from a website devoted to all aspects of food.

Mandy Harvey, owner of The Crane and Pelican Cafe,, joins PSL during “Shop Local” week to acquaint viewers with everything her establishment has to offer including “classy comfort food” prepared with local ingredients, live music, and historic charm. She also reflects on earning the honor of being labeled the “‘Most Adorable Small Town Restaurant in Iowa’ as part of a list for all 50 states put out by LoveFood.

Harvey has owned the house since 2009 and transformed what was formerly the Dawley House into a restaurant. All restorations were completed in a way that honored the building’s original glory.

Some menu favorites are the Toasted Pecan Salmon (salmon topped with toasted pecans and served with mushroom risotto) and the Shrimp & Angel Pasta (shrimp and mushrooms in cognac cream with angel hair pasta). During the segment, Mandy preps the salmon dish while she and Paula enjoy some sips of Cabernet Sauvignon.

The Crane and Pelican Cafe / 127 2nd Street South / LeClaire, IA / 563-289-8774 / FACEBOOK

