Over $11,000 raised for Rock Island sixth-grader battling leukemia

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois (KWQC) - A school fundraiser for a Rock Island boy raises more than five times its goal.

Students at Denkmann Elementary School have been raising money for a sixth-grader, Jose Lopez, who was diagnosed with leukemia this past spring. Several staff members, including a teacher and a school nurse, challenged kids that if they raised enough money, they’d shave their heads.

The fundraiser had a goal of $2,021, a goal that was reached in just three days.

“We put it out there for our families. So the families were aware of what was happening and you just put the call out,” said Patrick Versluis, principal of Denkmann Elementary. “It was kind of like the bat signal, everybody came and supported the family.”

So far the school has collected $11,000 and counting. Jose was able to attend the event virtually as he is receiving treatment in Peoria.

