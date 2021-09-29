Advertisement

Over $11,000 raised for Rock Island sixth-grader battling leukemia

By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois (KWQC) - A school fundraiser for a Rock Island boy raises more than five times its goal.

Students at Denkmann Elementary School have been raising money for a sixth-grader, Jose Lopez, who was diagnosed with leukemia this past spring. Several staff members, including a teacher and a school nurse, challenged kids that if they raised enough money, they’d shave their heads.

The fundraiser had a goal of $2,021, a goal that was reached in just three days.

“We put it out there for our families. So the families were aware of what was happening and you just put the call out,” said Patrick Versluis, principal of Denkmann Elementary. “It was kind of like the bat signal, everybody came and supported the family.”

So far the school has collected $11,000 and counting. Jose was able to attend the event virtually as he is receiving treatment in Peoria.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrew Patrick DeNoyer, 24, of Davenport, was booked into the Scott County Jail Tuesday night...
Former Eldridge officer charged with sexually abusing 14-year-old girl
John Deere Statement
A 6-year contract agreement between John Deere and employees expires Friday
The Rudy’s Tacos on Elmore Avenue caught fire sometime around 12:55 Tuesday morning, according...
Overnight fire at Rudy’s Tacos on Elmore Avenue
The Buffalo Police Department has identified a man killed in a house fire Friday as 63-year-old...
Police identify man killed in Buffalo house fire Friday
Hundreds sign petition calling for removal of Burling HS school resource officer
Hundreds sign petition calling for the removal of a Burlington HS school resource officer

Latest News

The fundraiser's initial goal was only $2,021.
Over $11,000 raised for Rock Island sixth-grader battling leukemia
Davenport Compost Center celebrating 26 year anniversary, holding Open House
The facility opened in 1995 and collects over 170,000 cubic yards of compost every year.
Davenport Compost Facility celebrating 26th Anniversary, holding Open House
The Class of 1951 was the first graduating class at the then newly built Fulton High School.
Fulton High School Class of ‘51 meets for 70th reunion