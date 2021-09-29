Advertisement

Pride of the Wapsi fall pumpkin, corn maze season begins Oct. 2

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LONG GROVE, Iowa (KWQC) -A local farm dedicated to sharing the family agriculture experience is getting ready to kick off their busiest season of the year. On Oct. 2, Pride of the Wapsi will welcome those in pursuit of fall fun to their annual, month long Pumpkin and Corn Maze season.

Pat and Lora Direickx, Pride of The Wapsi, join PSL to highlight the myriad activities happening this year at the Long Grove acreage. There are 25 attractions to enjoy including a pumpkin picking patch, corn maze, hayrack rides, fall gift shop (Apple Spice donuts!), and much more. Particularly notable is the design of this year’s corn maze as it honors the 20th anniversary of the heroes that served during the tragic events of 9/11.

The Fall Pumpkin season will run weekends on Thursdays-Sundays, Oct. 2-31 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Ticket information and purchase is available on site or online here.

Pride of the Wapsi loves hosting events and activities to help families create memories. In July, they celebrate Sunflower Days.

Pride of the Wapsi / 14600 305th St / Long Grove, IA 52756 / (563)285-8180 / FACEBOOK

