Rock Island County Health Dept. reports 1 death, but fewer new cases of COVID-19 since Monday

File Graphic(AP)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) Another person has died in Rock Island County with COVID-19. The Rock Island County Health Department says a man in his 50s, who had been living in a long-term care facility, died this week. The total number of deaths in the county now stands at 352.

“We offer our sincere sympathies to his family and friends,” said Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department.

The health department also reported Wednesday 79 new infections, which continues to go down since the late-summer surge. Currently, 40 patients with the virus are hospitalized in Rock Island County. The average age of newly infected patients is 38.

The new cases are

  • One woman in her 80s
  • Four women in their 70s
  • Four women in their 60s
  • Four women in their 50s
  • Six women in their 40s
  • 16 women in their 30s
  • Five women in their 20s
  • Four girls younger than 13
  • One girl infant 1 or younger
  • One man in his 80s
  • Two men in their 70s
  • Two men in their 60s
  • Two men in their 50s
  • Five men in their 40s
  • Eight men in their 30s
  • Six men in their 20s
  • One man in his teens
  • Seven boys younger than 13

The Rock Island County Health Department offers walk-in vaccinations on Tuesdays (Moderna and Johnson & Johnson) and Fridays (Pfizer). The hours for both days are 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m.

