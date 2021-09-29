Rock Island County Health Dept. reports 1 death, but fewer new cases of COVID-19 since Monday

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) Another person has died in Rock Island County with COVID-19. The Rock Island County Health Department says a man in his 50s, who had been living in a long-term care facility, died this week. The total number of deaths in the county now stands at 352.

“We offer our sincere sympathies to his family and friends,” said Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department.

The health department also reported Wednesday 79 new infections, which continues to go down since the late-summer surge. Currently, 40 patients with the virus are hospitalized in Rock Island County. The average age of newly infected patients is 38.

The new cases are

One woman in her 80s

Four women in their 70s

Four women in their 60s

Four women in their 50s

Six women in their 40s

16 women in their 30s

Five women in their 20s

Four girls younger than 13

One girl infant 1 or younger

One man in his 80s

Two men in their 70s

Two men in their 60s

Two men in their 50s

Five men in their 40s

Eight men in their 30s

Six men in their 20s

One man in his teens

Seven boys younger than 13

The Rock Island County Health Department offers walk-in vaccinations on Tuesdays (Moderna and Johnson & Johnson) and Fridays (Pfizer). The hours for both days are 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.