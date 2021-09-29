Advertisement

Sheriff: Whiteside Co. deputy ‘inadvertently’ shot in foot by state trooper during search for suspects

By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITESIDE Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A Whiteside County Sheriff’s deputy was shot in the foot Monday when a bullet was inadvertently fired from an Illinois State Police trooper’s weapon while they were pursuing two suspects, Sheriff John Booker said in a media release.

The sheriff identified the injured deputy as K-9 Deputy Derek Hamstra, 32, an eight-year veteran of the department.

He remains in the hospital and “shares his humble gratitude by saying ‘thank you’ to everyone praying for his speedy recovery,” Booker said in the release.

“‘Shots fired,’ ‘deputy down’ and ‘request for emergency assistance’ [are] words no sheriff ever wants to hear come across the police radio,” he said.

The name of the trooper has not yet been released. TV6 has reached out to the Illinois State Police for more information.

The incident happened around 8:42 a.m. Monday at Hill Side and Fulfs roads, where Hamstra and a state trooper were attempting to find two suspects.

According to a release, preliminary information indicated that a bullet was inadvertently fired by the trooper, striking Hamstra’s left foot.

ISP is conducting an internal investigation into the incident.

The two suspects who police were pursuing are:

  • Erik K. Jaramillo Garcia, 38, of Beloit, Wisconsin, was charged with two counts each of burglary and aggravated fleeing or eluding police, and one count each of criminal trespass to a residence, obstructing identification, driving while revoked, and speeding. Bond was set Tuesday at $150,000.
  • Denis Nicole Williams, 31, also of Beloit, was charged with two counts of burglary. Bond was set Tuesday at $25,000.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Rudy’s Tacos on Elmore Avenue caught fire sometime around 12:55 Tuesday morning, according...
Overnight fire at Rudy’s Tacos on Elmore Avenue
The Buffalo Police Department has identified a man killed in a house fire Friday as 63-year-old...
Police identify man killed in Buffalo house fire Friday
Andrew Patrick DeNoyer, 24, of Davenport, was booked into the Scott County Jail Tuesday night...
Former Eldridge officer charged with sexually abusing 14-year-old girl
Fire breaks out at Shanghai Restaurant in Milan, Ill. Tuesday morning. (KWQC)
Early morning fire at Shanghai Chinese restaurant in Milan, Ill.
Hundreds sign petition calling for removal of Burling HS school resource officer
Hundreds sign petition calling for the removal of a Burlington HS school resource officer

Latest News

A Whiteside County Sheriff’s deputy was shot in the foot Monday when a bullet was inadvertently...
Sheriff: Whiteside Co. deputy ‘inadvertently’ shot in foot by state trooper during search for suspects
A former Eldridge police officer is behind bars after the Iowa Division of Criminal...
Former Eldridge officer charged with sexually abusing girl
'Building Bridges'
‘Building Bridges’ connects Black changemakers with tools to succeed
Pride of the Wapsi
Pride of the Wapsi fall pumpkin, corn maze season begins Oct. 2