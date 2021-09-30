Bettendorf man pleads guilty to possessing child pornography

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A Bettendorf man has pleaded guilty to possessing images and videos of children being sexually abused.

Scott County court records show James Daniel Langdon, 40, pleaded guilty to five counts of possessing a photo of a minor in a sex act, an aggravated misdemeanor punishable by two years in prison.

The plea is open, meaning prosecutors can make any recommendation when he is sentenced Nov. 12.

According to a written plea agreement filed Wednesday, prosecutors also will dismiss five additional counts of possessing a photo of a minor on a sex act at sentencing.

According to an arrest affidavit:

On Aug. 13, 2020, Scott County sheriff’s deputies searched Langdon’s home after the Iowa Department of Public Safety sent along a cyber tip regarding child pornography that was reported by Kik messenger.

The cyber tip included videos that were downloaded. The voices in the video were in a foreign language and deputies believed they were not created locally.

The IP address was traced to Langdon’s home. During the search, deputies seized two cell phones and two laptops.

A search of one of the phones turned up several images of prepubescent girls being sexually abused.

There were also multiple videos on the phone, according to the affidavit.

Langdon remains under the supervision of the Department of Correctional Services.

