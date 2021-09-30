Advertisement

Carpel Tunnel Syndrome symptoms and treatments

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Dr. Megan Crosmer, MD, Orthopaedic Specialists of Davenport, is the PSL guest to talk about treatment and surgery options in orthopedic medicine. Crosmer is Fellowship Trained in Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery. She has the knowledge and expertise to help you get back to the life you love with both operative and non-operative techniques. She can work with patients to discover a customized plan to reach care and quality of life goals.

The specific topic today is Carpel Tunnel Syndrome which causes pain, numbness, and weakness in the hands because of nerve pressure in the wrist. The topic covers identifying symptoms of the disorder, prevention, and treatments including surgery which can be very important in preventing permanent damage (if the problem is severe enough). Watch the segment to learn more.

Orthopaedic Specialists / 3385 Dexter Court / Davenport, IA (563) 853-5035 / FACEBOOK / MAKE AN APPOINTMENT: https://www.osquadcities.com/contact-us/

