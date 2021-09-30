Advertisement

Child shot at elementary school in Mississippi

A child was shot at an elementary school in Newton, Mississippi, a law enforcement official said Thursday.
A child was shot at an elementary school in Newton, Mississippi, a law enforcement official said Thursday.(Gray News)
By Pat Peterson and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
NEWTON, Miss. (WTOK/Gray News) - A child was shot a Newton Elementary Thursday afternoon.

Newton Police Chief Randy Patrick confirmed to WTOK about 4:30 p.m. that it was an accidental discharge from another student’s backpack.

Newton County Sheriff Joedy Pennington confirmed the shooting, saying the child was airlifted to a trauma center in Jackson.

Pennington was not able to confirm any other details because it’s not his department’s investigation but stressed it is not an active shooter situation.

Newton Police Department and Newton City School District have not yet responded to requests for comment.

