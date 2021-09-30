Advertisement

Contract between John Deere and union to expire Friday

By Marci Clark
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - A six-year contract agreement between John Deere and the United Automobile, Aerospace and Agricultural Implement Workers of America (UAW) union will expire at 12:01 a.m. Friday at 12:01 a.m.

The last time John Deere union employees went on strike was in 1986 and lasted about six months. The last contract negotiation was in 2015.

Two weeks ago, Deere employees demonstrated at an informational picket in Moline, pushing for higher wages, lower copays, better seniority provisions, modifications to short-term disability, and healthcare.

UAW voted Sept. 12 to pass a strike authorization, with no indication on when they will strike; It just authorizes them to do so if they deem it necessary.

Twenty-year Deere employee and UAW representative Tim Niedert said if a tentative agreement is brought back Friday, United Auto Worker members will vote on it Oct. 10 at a ratification meeting.

On Wednesday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was asked if the president is aware of the labor dispute.

“Yes, the President is deeply concerned when he sees companies making record profits, padding the pockets of CEOs, and expressing concern about paying a little bit more so that we can invest in our workforce, invest in cutting costs for the American people, invest in the climate crisis,” she said. “That’s deeply concerning.”

TV6 reached out to John Deere Thursday afternoon for comment. A spokesperson said, “Through the negotiations, John Deere is committed to ensuring that our employees continue to have the best wages and most comprehensive benefits package in the agriculture and construction industries. We’re currently unable to comment, however, on the status of those negotiations.”

A 6-year contract agreement between John Deere and employees expires Friday
