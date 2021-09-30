Advertisement

COVID-19 vaccines available Friday at Niabi Zoo

Niabi Zoo did not receive accreditation from the AZA commission. (KWQC)(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 8:45 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
COAL VALLEY, Ill. (KWQC) - The Niabi Zoo, in partnership with the state of Illinois, will host a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic Friday.

Medical professionals will administer doses of the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the west end of the zoo parking lot, according to a media release.

A limited number of doses are available and zoo officials ask the public to register ahead of time.

Visit www.niabizoo.com to learn more about the zoo and how to become a member.

