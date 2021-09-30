CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted on gun, drug charges

(KWQC) - Have you seen him?

Shawn Housby, 22, is wanted by Silvis police for unlawful possession of a weapon and obstructing justice. He also is wanted by Davenport police for controlled substance violation and felon in possession of a firearm.

Police say he is 5-feet-10-inches tall, 135 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Police ask anyone who has information as to his whereabouts to call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or submit your tip on the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous and you could earn a cash reward.

