Crime Stoppers offering $2,500 reward for information on East Moline fatal shooting

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The East Moline Police Department is investigating the shooting death of 25-year-old Christian N. Rex.

At 6:19 p.m. Wednesday, the East Moline and Silvis Police Departments responded to Genesis Medical Center Illini Campus in Silvis for a report that Rex was suffering from a gunshot wound. He subsequently died, according to police.

Police determined the shooting occurred in the 1500 block of 8th Avenue in East Moline. The Illinois State Police CSI responded and processed the crime scene.

Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities is offering a cash reward of $2,500 for information leading to an arrest. Police ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.