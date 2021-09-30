CRIME STOPPERS: Police seeking suspect who stole generators, merchandise from area stores

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Police are asking the public’s help in identifying a man who they say stole generators and other merchandise since May from various stores in the area.

The suspect stole generators twice at Menards in Moline. He also has made fraudulent returns of merchandise, according to police.

On one occasion, he was driving a black Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck.

The total loss for the Moline Menards store alone is over $1,600, according to police.

Police ask anyone who recognizes him and would like to receive a cash reward to call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 309-762-9500 or submit your tip on the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous.

