CRIME STOPPERS: Woman wanted on drug charge, probation violation

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Have you seen her?

Jessica Franks, 41, is wanted by the Rock Island Police Department for possession of a controlled substance. She also is wanted by the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office for a probation violation on an original charge of possession of a controlled substance.

Police say she is 5-feet-10-inches tall, 150 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Police ask anyone with information as to her whereabouts to call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or submit your tip on the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous and you could earn a cash reward.

