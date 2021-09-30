Advertisement

Davenport man charged with sexual abusing child in January

Jason Heider
Jason Heider(Scott County Jail)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was booked into the Scott County Jail on Thursday after police say he sexually abused a 12-year-old child in January.

According to an arrest affidavit, Jason R. Heider, 45, of Davenport was charged with second-degree sexual abuse, a Class B felony punishable by 25 years in prison.

According to the affidavit, on Jan. 18, Heider sexual abused the child while another person took pictures.

According to the affidavit, Heider had the cell phone that had messages admitting to abusing of the child.

