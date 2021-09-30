Advertisement

Davenport man convicted in deadly Cedar Rapids gas station shooting

By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Davenport man has been convicted in a deadly shooting at a Cedar Rapids gas station, according to court documents.

A judge found 26-year-old Todd Jenkins guilty of first-degree murder and going armed with intent on Wednesday.

Jenkins waived his right to a jury trial and had a bench trial in May. His sentencing is set for November 5.

The shooting happened at the Kum and Go at 1st Avenue and 32nd Street Northeast in October 2019.

Police say Jenkins drove from Davenport with a loaded handgun and waited outside his ex-girlfriend’s home to confront Reginald Ward of Illinois.

Ward was the boyfriend of Jenkin’s ex-girlfriend.

When the couple left in a vehicle, police say Jenkins followed them and got into a road-rage incident with Ward.

The two vehicles stopped at the gas station, where Jenkins shot Ward and then fled to the Quad Cities. He was later captured by police at an Illinois hotel.

Jenkins has claimed it was self-defense.

